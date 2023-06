GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — Three people have been injured in a crash north of Goddard Monday evening.

According to Sedgwick County dispatch, they received a call around 7 p.m. for the report of a crash involving two vehicles near the intersection of S 199th St W and W 6th St S.

Dispatch confirms that one person has critical injuries, another has serious injuries and a third received minor injuries.

KSN has a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.