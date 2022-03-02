GREELEY, Kan. (KSNW) — Three people are dead following a house fire in Greeley Wednesday morning.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), first responders were dispatched around 6:45 a.m. for a house fire.

Upon arrival, the ACSO says they found the house completely engulfed in flames.

State fire marshalls were asked to assist with the investigation by the Anderson County Fire Department.

An investigation revealed three people died in the fire, two adults and one child.

The ACSO says based on the structural damage, the Olathe Special Fire and Rescue Team was called to help remove the victims from the home.

It is currently undetermined as to what caused the fire. The ACSO says no foul play is expected.

As the investigation is still ongoing, the names of the victims have not been released.