Three killed in overnight crash in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Butler County officials say three people died in a head-on crash.

It happened at around 9:40 p.m late Saturday at SW 50th and Haverhill Road.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says two vehicles collided head-on and burst into flames.

The three victims were the only ones in the vehicles at the time.

Authorities do not know what caused the vehicles to crash, and they have not identified the victims.

KSN has reached out to Butler County officials but have received no new information.

