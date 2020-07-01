Three long-term-care facilities with COVID-19 clusters in Sedgwick County

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County announced Wednesday it has partnered with three long-term care facilities in the county to jointly provide an update on newly identified clusters. The long-term care facilities include Chaucer Estates, Comfort Care Homes of Wichita, and The Oxford Grand at New Market.

Chaucer Estates, 10550 E 21st St N.

Less than five cases

No deaths

All residents and staff are being tested

Comfort Care Homes of Wichita, at 509 N Tallyrand, Wichita

Less than five cases

No deaths

All residents and staff have been tested

The Oxford Grand at New Market, 3051 Parkdale Circle

Less than five cases, including one resident

At least one person has completed their recovery

No deaths

All residents and staff have been tested

This is not the Oxford Villa Active Senior Apartment

Sedgwick County investigates reports of notifiable diseases, like COVID-19. If a case is identified in a long-term care facility, Sedgwick County recommends that the facility isolate any symptomatic people away from other residents. Residents and staff are tested, either by the Health Department at no cost or through the facility. The facility monitors all residents and staff for symptoms. The Health Department works with the facility to ensure all close contacts are identified and are properly quarantined or isolated.

For more information on COVID-19 cases in Sedgwick County, click here.