Three men charged with federal hunting violations at Fort Riley

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged three men with violating federal laws by hunting deer at Fort Riley in an area where explosives are discharged.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release Wednesday that the men violated the hunting laws several times since 2015 by disregarding off-limit areas on the base. The charges are misdemeanors.

McAllister says the men would enter the base before daylight and leave after dark. Investigators recovered deer mounts, antlers, phone data, and equipment allegedly used to harvest eight whitetail deer.

The suspects include two men from Wamego and another from Watertown, New York.

