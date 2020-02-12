Three people arrested after robbery at a west Wichita business

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police have arrested three people they say used a fake rifle to rob a man at a west Wichita business Tuesday morning.

Police say the victim was at his business in the 1700 block of West McCormick around 11:30 a.m. when Nykia Watkins, 18, arrived and started asking him if he had any work.

While he was talking to her, police say Ziaareas Crosby, 23, and Larry Williamson, Jr., 23, came up behind him with what appeared to be a rifle.

Police say the suspects robbed the man of his wallet and cell phone, hit him in the head with the weapon and fled.

Investigators say the victim’s credit cards began to be used immediately and they located the three suspects in a car near Pawnee and Rock Road.

Police say Watkins was driving and sped away from officers. There was a short chase to the area of Kellogg and Edgemoor where officers arrested the three.

Police say they recovered the victim’s wallet, bank cards and cell phone. They say they also found a fake rifle.

Officers booked Watkins on suspicion of aggravated robbery, fleeing or eluding law enforcement, and a number of traffic violations.

They booked Williamson and Crosby on suspicion of aggravated robbery.

Police will turn the case over to the district attorney’s office when they are finished with their investigation.

