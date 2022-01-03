3 people die in separate New Year’s Day wrecks in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — At least three people died in separate crashes along Kansas highways on New Year’s Day.

The crashes the Kansas Highway Patrol reported happened as a winter storm covered much of the state with snow and ice.

Early Saturday, a 20-year-old Missouri man, identified as Ernesto Lopez, died after his car slammed into the back of a snowplow in Kansas City, Kansas.

Then a 62-year-old Wichita woman, identified as Mary E. Hall, died and three others were hurt when a GMC Suburban went into a ditch along Interstate 135 Saturday afternoon in McPherson County.

Saturday evening, a 48-year-old Osage City woman died after she lost control of her GMC Yukon on U.S. Highway 56 in Osage County.