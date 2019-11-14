Three people, four dogs escape Hutchinson house fire

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Hutchinson Fire Department)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Three people and four dogs escaped a fire early Thursday morning in Hutchinson.

The fire broke out around 1:45 on 807 East 9th Avenue.

Hutchinson fire crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the west side of the home.

The fire spread to an attic space, and the home sustained heavy smoke and heat damage.

Four dogs were rescued, and one dog was given oxygen by fire crews.

The Red Cross was notified to assist. The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories