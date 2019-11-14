Three people, four dogs escape Hutchinson house fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Three people and four dogs escaped a fire early Thursday morning in Hutchinson.

The fire broke out around 1:45 on 807 East 9th Avenue.

Hutchinson fire crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the west side of the home.

The fire spread to an attic space, and the home sustained heavy smoke and heat damage.

Four dogs were rescued, and one dog was given oxygen by fire crews.

The Red Cross was notified to assist. The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

HFD working a structure in the 900 of East 9th. All crews working. pic.twitter.com/ONs0NDrRNY — Hutchinson Fire Dept (@Hutchinson_Fire) November 14, 2019

