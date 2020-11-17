Three people hurt in northeast Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police responded to a crash at 13th and Rock Road Tuesday afternoon The call came in around 3:30 p.m.

Three people were hurt in the crash, including one person with serious injuries and two people with minor injuries.

Traffic was rerouted as 13th and Rock was shut down for a time.

