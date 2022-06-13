WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement officers and EMS responded to the scene of a crash at 167th Street West and 29th Street North, northwest of Wichita Monday morning.

Officers tell KSN News that a trash truck was stopped and the driver was bringing a cart to the back of the vehicle as a pickup was stopped behind the trash truck. A van was northbound on 167th street and struck the pickup behind the trash truck.

Two people in the pickup received serious, non life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital. Another person had minor injuries.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. Monday. Officers tell KSN the driver of the trash truck was shaken up but otherwise uninjured.