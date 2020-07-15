Three possible learning options for Wichita students come fall

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita School Board said Wednesday nothing is final but revealed more about their current learning opportunities available for students and parents. Each family will get to decide what works best for them.

There are three options:

On-site learning: this is in-person classes, but with a few changes…like social distancing, and mask-wearing. My School remote: students will take the same hour to hour classes but online. Board officials said some classes may require in-person attendance. Education Imagine Academy: a fully virtual school that provides flexibility in school hours.

You can find more information about what was discussed here.

Depending on what you choose, you likely won’t get the chance to switch until the semester ends.

After speaking with parents, they said they are concerned about the teachers who will be in the front lines.

“They need to listen to the teacher and make sure that they’re comfortable and work with parents on what we can do best to help them learn,” said parent Rickey Miller.

“If the virus does get spread, then, there’s going to be more teachers out, and as there are more teachers out, there’s going to be more subs which then again increases the likelihood of the spread,” said parent Sarah Watkins-Mace.

While hybrid is an option the school board is considering, right now it is a backup plan.

An option some parents like Sarah Watkins Mace was hoping for.

“Safety and effective education as the paramount concern,” she said.

