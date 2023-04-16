WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three people, including a Wichita police officer, were seriously injured when a vehicle fleeing from police early Sunday morning hit a patrol car.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 22-year-old woman from Augusta was driving a 2017 Ford Fusion, fleeing from police. With her was a 22-year-old man from Wichita.

The KHP says the Ford Fusion failed to yield at a stop light and hit the patrol car that was northbound on Greenwich when it was hit.

All three were taken to a local medical center in suspected serious condition.