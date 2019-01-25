Three students win $64,000 each as Wichita State Gore Scholars

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Three area high school seniors have been awarded Wichita State’s Harry Gore Memorial Scholarship. Each student will receive $64,000 to attend WSU.

The scholarship has been awarded annually since 1954 to freshmen entering WSU who display outstanding potential for leadership. It has become one of the most prestigious and coveted awards in the United States.

The winners – chosen out of a pool of 82 semi-finalists and 11 finalists during the Distinguished Scholarship Invitational – are Sarah Buie, Derby, homeschool; Anna Tri, Andover Central High School; Gehad Qaki, Wichita Collegiate School.