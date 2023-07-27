WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police have arrested three teenagers in connection to the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Malachi Sicka.

A news release from the Wichita Police Department says two of the three suspects are 17-years-old, while the third suspect is 15-years-old. All are from Wichita.

The shooting happened on Monday around 10:12 p.m. According to police, dispatch received a call for an unknown call for police in the 600 block of S. Laura, near Skyline Park.

Officers arrived and located Sicka in the 1100 block of E. Orme St. Lifesaving measures were administered, but Sicka was pronounced dead.

“Detectives and police officers have been tirelessly investigating this case since last

night and are currently pursuing promising leads,” the WPD said. “Any act of violence, such as this, has a profound effect on the community, and the loss of life is a tragedy that should never be accepted.”

Wichita police are asking anyone with relevant information to reach out to WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something Hotline at 316-519-2282, or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316- 267-2111.

An investigation is ongoing.