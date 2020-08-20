1 killed in three-vehicle crash in Reno County

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said one person is dead following a three-vehicle crash on the northwest side of Hutchinson.
The crash occurred shortly after 5 p.m. at 56th Avenue and Hendricks Street.
Deputies say the crash involved a motorcycle and that one person was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were involved.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
LATEST POSTS:
- US jobless claims jump back above 1 million in face of virus
- Officers justified in fatal shooting of homicide suspect
- At DNC, Gabby Giffords speaks out about 2011 shooting
- Hackers threaten violence at Columbine High School over Zoom call
- Obama warns ‘our democracy’ is at stake; gives scathing assessment of Trump’s presidency