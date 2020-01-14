Three vehicles crash during heavy fog in Salina area

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Three vehicles crashed on southbound US 81 at the I-70 junction near Salina Tuesday morning. One of the vehicles is a semi.

Several people are injured. They were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three vehicles crash during heavy fog near Salina. (Courtesy Kansas Highway Patrol)

The fog was heavy at the time and visibility was low. Kansas Highway Patrol troopers say that was a contributing factor in the crash.

“I need to remind motorists that if you can’t drive within the distance of what you can see in visibility, then you might crash” said Trooper Ben Gardner, KHP. “You need to slow down and make sure that if you need to brake, you can brake within the distance of what you can see in front of you. If you’re driving beyond your visibility, you might result in a crash like this.”

Troopers closed that stretch of southbound US 81 for a while, but all the lanes are now open.

