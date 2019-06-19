Three Wichita children abducted when vehicle stolen

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police Department are investigating a attempted vehicle theft that resulted in a child abduction in southeast Wichita.

The theft took place near the intersection of south Broadway avenue and east Kinkaid street just after 4:30 p.m.

A mother stopped at a gas station, when the van was stolen. She entered the business to pay leaving her 6-month, 18-month and 2-year olds in the vehicle, along with the keys.

Police say someone walked up and stole the vehicle with the children still inside.

The van was recovered 30 minutes later about nine blocks away.

“We are very glad that we were able to have found that van in a somewhat short amount of time,” says Police Chief Gordon Ramsay. “With the heat and the children in the car obviously this could have had a different outcome.

Police are still looking for the man who stole the van. They plan to check for any security cameras in the area.

More information on this breaking story as it develops.