Three Wichita groups surprised with gold coins

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Community Foundation (WCF) has awarded three nonprofit groups with gold coins.

An anonymous donor established the Gold Coin Society Fund in the hope of inspiring others to take similar action. The first gold coins were awarded in 2005 and it’s become an annual tradition since then.

The anonymous donor had just one request – that the nonprofits use the gold coins to generate even more funds for the organizations. The coins are currently valued at approximately $2,100.

The WCF delivers the coins on behalf of the donor. This year, the coins went to these organizations:

Catholic Charities , Diocese of Wichita alleviates poverty and builds stable and strong families throughout 25 counties in south-central and southeast Kansas.

Passageways provides hope to the lives of homeless military veterans through housing and support services.

Wichita Public Schools provides unparalleled opportunities for students – in the classroom; by participation in service and extra-curricular activities; because of extraordinary and safe school facilities; regardless of ability, language needs, background.

