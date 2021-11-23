Thunderbirds and McConnell air show return in 2022

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — McConnell Air Force Base is bringing back its popular air show for the first time in four years. Frontiers in Flight is set for Sept. 24-25, 2022.
The free air show will include the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds as the headline event. There will also be displays of other civilian and military aircraft, like the KC-135 Stratotanker and KC-46A Pegasus, along with military ground transport vehicles.
McConnell expects more than 150,000 visitors over the two-day event. It says the open house and air show will generate around $6 million of economic stimulus for the area.
“With the community, this builds that working relationship because we’re going to need a lot of support from the community to put this on,” said Maj. Steven Zumwalde, air show director, in a news release. “It shows how much the community supports McConnell being here, and how supportive we are to each other.”
