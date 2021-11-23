Thunderbirds and McConnell air show return in 2022

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, fly the Diamond formation during Air Show Turkiye 2011 at Cigli Air Base, June 5. The Thunderbirds performed alongside other world renowned aerial demonstration teams, to honor 100 years of Turkish aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr., Released)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — McConnell Air Force Base is bringing back its popular air show for the first time in four years. Frontiers in Flight is set for Sept. 24-25, 2022.

The free air show will include the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds as the headline event. There will also be displays of other civilian and military aircraft, like the KC-135 Stratotanker and KC-46A Pegasus, along with military ground transport vehicles.

McConnell expects more than 150,000 visitors over the two-day event. It says the open house and air show will generate around $6 million of economic stimulus for the area.

“With the community, this builds that working relationship because we’re going to need a lot of support from the community to put this on,” said Maj. Steven Zumwalde, air show director, in a news release. “It shows how much the community supports McConnell being here, and how supportive we are to each other.”

Follow the McConnell official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/22ARW/ to receive future updates as the base prepares for the 2022 Frontiers in Flight air show.