Thunderbirds, stunt flying to take to the Wichita skies this weekend Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - One of the biggest and well known attractions for this weekend's air show, the Thunderbirds, flew into Wichita Thursday.

The Air Force Flying Team will be performing at the Frontiers of Flight show this weekend.

It's been six years since McConnell hosted this event.

They'll be plenty more action in the skies over McConnell, including stunt flying.

Today, KSN's Sara Berlinger was able to jump in the cockpit to check it out.

The pilot is a production flight test pilot at Textron Aviation and has a military career. He says performers continually rehearse stunt for the shows and also work on stage presence.

"I think of how I can entertain the crowd and so I want to do things that make people go wow an airplane shouldn't do that," said Brian Correll, air show performer. "So that is part of adding the entertainment value."

Correll has done more than 100 performances at air shows across the Midwest. He says he's excited to perform at home for his family, friends and Kansans.

The Frontiers of Flight is from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Plus, it's free!

