Thursday job fair features employers for administrative, professional services and managerial

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Workforce Alliance is holding a job fair this week featuring employers seeking to fill administrative, professional services and managerial open positions.

The fair will be Thursday, Feb. 13 from 9 a.m. to noon at 2021 North Amidon, Suite 100.

This week Workforce Alliance is also providing an additional Rapid Response meeting with information about all outplacement services available for the affected salary Spirit AeroSystems employees on Wednesday of this week. The salary workforce is included in the original 2,800 WARN notice.

Workforce Alliance provides connections to jobs, support for job searches and more in-person at its four regional Workforce Centers and online. Connections to all information available at www.AirCapitaloftheWorld.com/commitment.

Four Workforce Centers – connect to open jobs, multiple job fairs, job search support



2-1-1 United Way – encouraged to call to connect to more than 1,050 programs in region

Training and Education – options for short- and longer-term training and education

Unemployment Resources – information about unemployment insurance

Healthcare – information on COBRA and connections to neutral “assisters” for Marketplace

Air Capital Commitment efforts coordinated by Aerospace Task Force Partners and resources provided by hundreds of regional and state organizations: