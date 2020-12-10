Thursday morning earthquake shakes East Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Another earthquake shook the Wichita area early Thursday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 2.7 magnitude earthquake centered near 13th and Webb, near Wichita Collegiate School, around 2:30 a.m.

The same area had a 2.5 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday, and a similar earthquake on Tuesday.

Thursday’s earthquake marks the sixth in the area in the past two weeks.