Thursday morning earthquake shakes East Wichita

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Earthquake

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Another earthquake shook the Wichita area early Thursday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 2.7 magnitude earthquake centered near 13th and Webb, near Wichita Collegiate School, around 2:30 a.m.

The same area had a 2.5 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday, and a similar earthquake on Tuesday.

Thursday’s earthquake marks the sixth in the area in the past two weeks.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories