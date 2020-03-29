Live Now
Tic-Tac-Toe 3 in a row: Mother and daughter surprise seniors during the COVID-19 period

Local

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – They have gotten more than one million views on Facebook, and it all started with just an idea to put a smile on some folks at a nursing home.

Mother and daughter Addyson and Danielle Garver say the idea started after watching some videos on social media. They called a friend who works at Winfield Senior Living and got to work. Don’t worry they used plenty of social distance. Addy and Danielle brought some blue tape and put it on the windows to create a tic-tac-toe board.

The ladies outside and the residents inside each used dry erase markers to play, with proper physical separation. This way no one was at risk of spreading the virus. The Garver’s spent about an hour with them communicating through Facebook Messenger. They say the best part was seeing the smile on the seniors’ faces.

“It was fun because I got to see them smile, and I am sure that they were down because they didn’t get to see their family, and then, we just came and they love little kids so we thought to do that it would be amazing for them,” said Addyson Garver.

“At the first nursing home, we went to they set up an iPad so we kind of got to interact through my phone and theirs so they got to talk to them a little,” added Danielle Garver.

They both hope this will become a weekly activity during the COVID-19 period to help those folks who are not able to see their families as often.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

