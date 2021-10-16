‘TikTok Latinx Creatives’ program helps guide new era influencers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Inspiring the next generation of influencers that’s the goal of Tik Tok’s new program ‘Latinx Creatives’.

Luis Cisneros is one of the 150 finalists chosen out of the 25,000 people that applied.

“I am actually like super happy. I didn’t know that they would pick me out of everyone because there is a lot of different talents and mine is a little different,” said TikTok influencer, Luis Cisneros.



The goal of the Lantix Creatives program is to empower the young minds of those who contribute to the TikTok industry and are constantly coming up with new content.



“They want to give us the tools necessary to go further in the entertainment industry,” Cisneros added.



Cisneros is originally from Wichita. He shows his TikTok followers how to repair and remodel their cars, one step at a time.



“From an oil change, all the way to rebuilding an engine and I like to have fun with it sometimes,” Cisneros said.



The program is a 10-week course with several well-known artists like Eva Longoria and J Balvin serving as speakers who will provide advice and the tools needed to help these creators grow.



“What I plan to achieve is to motivate others, other people, other Hispanics to show them you know… that you can do it too,” said Cisneros.



Luis said although he is star-struck by the opportunity, he is ready to show the world what Latinos across the world can do.



“I have never seen anyone that looks like me you know with a different skin tone or of Hispanic heritage (making videos like this.) So, I wanted to be that change,” Cisneros added.

Luis hopes to continue making these videos for the public but would like to open his own mechanic shop in the future.