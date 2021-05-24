TikTok videos of Wichita golf course misbehavior earn man park ban

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Someone who posted videos on TikTok showing a golf cart running over a sign on a Wichita golf course and a person chasing geese from a golf cart has been banned from all of the city’s park facilities for a year.

Before the ban was handed down on Thursday, the city had asked on Twitter for help identifying the culprit.

Within a couple hours, the city said it had found the man with 150 followers on TikTok who posted the videos after several people identified him.

City officials didn’t identify the offender publicly but they said he would receive a notice about the ban.

