Time capsule containing artifacts reburied in Delano

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – City and county officials were on hand Thursday morning to rebury a time capsule at the base of the Delano clock tower.

In the fall of 2003 when the Douglas streetscape was completed, a time capsule was buried at the base of the clock tower. The capsule included pictures and newspapers along with some items that were found during the street construction in 2003.

It was opened in 2017 for the Chisholm Trail’s 150th anniversary and memorabilia was added. New artifacts were also added from this year to celebrate Wichita’s sesquicentennial.

The time capsule will not be opened until 2045 for the 175th birthday of Wichita.

