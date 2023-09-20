WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Time is running out to complete a survey on Kansas transportation issues ahead of public input meetings scheduled for October.

Every two years, as part of the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE), Kansas holds what they refer to as Local Consult meetings. Kansas residents, business owners, and representatives are encouraged to attend the meetings to provide feedback on transportation needs in Kansas and on projects that are underway to improve Kansas roadways.

Ahead of the October meetings, they are asking people to complete a survey about transportation in Kansas. The deadline to complete the survey is this Friday, September 22.

You can participate in the survey by clicking here. The schedule for the Local Consult meetings is: