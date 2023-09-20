WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Time is running out to complete a survey on Kansas transportation issues ahead of public input meetings scheduled for October.
Every two years, as part of the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE), Kansas holds what they refer to as Local Consult meetings. Kansas residents, business owners, and representatives are encouraged to attend the meetings to provide feedback on transportation needs in Kansas and on projects that are underway to improve Kansas roadways.
Ahead of the October meetings, they are asking people to complete a survey about transportation in Kansas. The deadline to complete the survey is this Friday, September 22.
You can participate in the survey by clicking here. The schedule for the Local Consult meetings is:
- Northeast Region – Tuesday, Oct. 3, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Four Points by Sheraton in Manhattan.
- Southwest Region – Wednesday, Oct. 4, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Clarion Inn in Garden City.
- South Central Region (District 5) – Thursday, Oct. 5, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Meridian Center in Newton.
- Northwest Region (District 3) – Tuesday, Oct. 10, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn in Hays.
- North Central Region (District 2) – Wednesday, Oct. 11, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn in Salina.
- Southeast Region (District 4) – Thursday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Bowlus Fine Arts Center in Iola.
- Kansas City Metropolitan Area – Tuesday, Oct. 17, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Lenexa Hyatt Place Kansas City/Lenexa City Center in Lenexa.
- Wichita Metropolitan Area – Wednesday, Oct. 18, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the WSU Eugene M. Hughes Metropolitan Complex in Wichita.
- Virtual Meeting – Tuesday, Oct. 24, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (To register for the virtual meeting email: engagement@ksdotike.org).