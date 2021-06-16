Tips to keep your home cool as the heat blazes Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The temperatures are soaring in Kansas and have many people looking for ways to stay cool.

Evergy expects the conditioners will be running on full blast this week and that increased energy usage is not a concern for the power grid.

The company said maintenance in the spring has them ready to go for the summer heat.

The Southwest Power Pool expects the regional electricity load to reach 96 percent capacity this week.

Evergy External Communications Manager, Gina Penzig, said the power grids can handle it and customers don’t need to conserve energy.

If you’re not conserving energy, the temperatures may not be the only thing rising this week, so could your energy bill if you’re trying to beat the heat.

There are a few ways you can lower your bill.

“Our advice is maybe to start out at about 78 degrees and see how that feels for you and your family, just find that balance between energy efficiency and comfort at home,” said Penzig.

“You can opt to have sandwiches or salads for dinner, and not turn the stove on during that hottest part of the day waiting until later in the day to do your laundry and to do dishwashing things like that.”

Penzig said you should lower your blinds and shut the vents in rooms you don’t use, but don’t turn off your A/C while you’re away.

“It’s going to be a lot of strain on your unit and it is not cost effective,” she said.

Taking it outside your home, you can use a hose to cool off the siding and roofing, but Mid America Exteriors Chief Operating Officer, David Becker, said it can be labor intensive for a temporary fix.

“It’s gonna be a quick temporary fix for sure,” said Becker.

If you plan to nail down some home upgrades this year, Becker said you can cut the cooling cost long term by choosing lighter colored siding for your home and buying energy-efficient windows.

As for window tinting, Becker said think again.

“They really don’t work that well and they usually peel off, so I wouldn’t recommend that,” he said.