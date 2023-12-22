WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Mounted patrols are out this shopping season in an effort to stop smash-and-grab crimes.

“This happens a lot, and this time of year, we always see an increase,” said Seargent Trevor McDonald with the Wichita Police Department’s larceny section. “You know there’s a normal bump we see in the stats.”

To help cut crime, WPD has the horses out with mounted patrols to cover parking lots where shoppers gather.

“It’s invaluable. I mean, being able to be out and see as far across the parking lot as we can see, being up as high as we are on the horse is fantastic,” said WPD Sgt. James Hook with the mounted patrol.

Just last week the WPD mounted patrol, along with Sumner County and the City of Caldwell mounted patrols, stopped a suspect from stealing more than $1,500 in a loaded shopping cart.

But it’s the smash and grabs that are also common this time of year.

WPD has simple advice.

“Literally seconds. That is probably the most common thing I hear from victims. They say I was just going to walk in the store for one second. I was just going to go back into my house for one second. And I came back out and it’s gone,” said Sgt. McDonald. “A couple of really easy clues, you can avoid all of this. And that is hide your items. Lock your car. And take your keys with you.”