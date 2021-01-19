To curb drugs in jail, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office overhauling mail system to digital format

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has overhauled its system for sending mail to inmates to curb the introduction of drugs into the detention center.

All inmate mail will now be sent to a central processing facility, not the Sedgwick County Detention Facility where inmates are housed.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has contracted with Securus Technologies to provide electronic mail services for the Sedgwick County Detention Facilities. The center will provide a quick and efficient way for inmates to receive letters and photos electronically on facility kiosks and tablets.

On January 20, 2021, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office will begin the transition process for the personal mail for inmates in custody. All personal mail received at the detention facility after February 1, 2021, will be returned to the sender.

Beginning January 20, 2021, all personal mail for inmates in the custody of the sheriff’s office should be addressed as below:

Inmate Name and ID#

C/O Securus Digital Mail Center – Sedgwick County

PO Box 1194

Lebanon, Mo. 65536

The inmate’s name and booking number must be clearly printed on the outside of the envelope or postcard to ensure the mail is sent to the correct inmate account. All inmate postal mail will be scanned into the system and will be available to the inmates to view via the inmate kiosk.

Legal mail, books, and magazine subscriptions will continue to be sent to the sheriff’s office at 141 W. Elm Wichita, KS 67203.

Legal mail must be clearly identifiable and marked appropriately as legal mail. Legal mail will follow current guidelines of being verified, delivered, and opened in front of the inmate. Books and magazine subscriptions must come directly from the publisher.

Inmates are still allowed to send mail out and are provided with a pen, paper, and envelopes if needed.

The sheriff’s office said implementation of the technology and service is being done at no cost to the taxpayers of Sedgwick County.

Additionally, inmate families and inmates do not have to pay any extra postage or fees for the inmate mail to processed by the center.