‘To let them know Central Community Church loves them’: Local church hands out 2,500 turkeys

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An opportunity to give back to the community before the holiday festivities, That’s exactly what Central Community Church did early Saturday morning.

With a goal to hand out 2,500 turkeys, People drove by to pick up a bag full of Thanksgiving treats, including a turkey. This year, Cargill donated 2,500 birds for the giveaway.

“We know that with COVID right now that this is even more important for our community that a lot of people are struggling right now and so to be able to give hope through a meal at Thanksgiving just really means a lot to us right now,” said Justin Mohr, executive director at Central Community Church.

Volunteers from Central Community Church say they were glad to be part of this giving act.

