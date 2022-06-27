WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Monday, June 27, is the anniversary of the National Do Not Call Registry which was created to help stop unwanted sales calls.

Scammers often sound like legitimate sales calls, leading many consumers to fall for the scams.

Protect yourself by taking the following steps:

Register your phone numbers with the National Do Not Call Registry free by visiting https://www.donotcall.gov/register.html or call 1-888-382-1222 toll-free to register.

After 31 days, your phone number should be protected. If you receive an unwanted sales call, report it to the Federal Trade Commission at https://www.donotcall.gov/report.html.

Consider downloading a call-blocking app on your smartphone or buying one for your landline to filter scams before they reach you.

If you answer a call from an unwanted source, save the number and label it so you don’t fall for it again. For example, you could make the contact read “Scammer” or “Don’t Answer.”

When you don’t recognize a number, let it go to voicemail. If it is from a legitimate source, you can always call them back.

For more information about stopping unwanted calls, visit https://consumer.ftc.gov/articles/how-block-unwanted-calls