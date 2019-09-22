Child, 2 men injured in northeast Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say officers played a “critical role” in saving a 4-year-old girl Sunday morning after she was injured during a targeted shooting.

The girl and two men, 23 and 25, suffered gunshot wounds when police say three suspects fired multiple shots into a home in the 1500 block of North Floberta, near Oliver. Police responded by 12:30 a.m.

Officer Paul Cruz told KSN that officers arrived before emergency medical services and transported the girl to a local hospital in their patrol car. He said this played a “critical role” in saving the girl’s life.

EMS took the two men to the hospital. At this time, all three victims are in stable condition and are expected to survive. A 21-year-old woman in the home was not injured.

Police believe the suspects targeted the home but do not have descriptions. The investigation is ongoing.

