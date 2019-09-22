Child, 2 men injured in northeast Wichita shooting

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say officers played a “critical role” in saving a 4-year-old girl Sunday morning after she was injured during a targeted shooting.

The girl and two men, 23 and 25, suffered gunshot wounds when police say three suspects fired multiple shots into a home in the 1500 block of North Floberta, near Oliver. Police responded by 12:30 a.m.

Officer Paul Cruz told KSN that officers arrived before emergency medical services and transported the girl to a local hospital in their patrol car. He said this played a “critical role” in saving the girl’s life.

EMS took the two men to the hospital. At this time, all three victims are in stable condition and are expected to survive. A 21-year-old woman in the home was not injured.

Police believe the suspects targeted the home but do not have descriptions. The investigation is ongoing.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories