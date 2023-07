WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 2-year-old has been rushed to the hospital after an incident southeast of Wichita.

It happened over the noon hour on Friday in the 8900 block of South Greenwich, east of Derby.

Sedgwick County dispatchers say the call came in as a possible drowning. First responders raced to the scene. Dispatchers say one person is in potentially critical condition.

KSN News has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.