Toddler shot in the back west of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement and emergency crews are responding to the report of a shooting west of Wichita. First responders say the victim is a two year old who was shot in the back. They say the toddler is in serious to critical condition.

The original call came in at Woodberry Road and Silver Lake Road, east of Cheney Lake.

Sedgwick County dispatchers think the case may be handled by Reno or Kingman County authorities.

A command post has been set up at Sun City Road and Yoder Road.

KSN has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

