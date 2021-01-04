Toland sworn in as Kansas’ new lieutenant governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – David Toland was sworn in as the 52nd lieutenant governor of Kansas in a ceremony Monday at the statehouse

Toland has been commerce secretary since Kelly took office in January 2019. Before that, Toland ran a nonprofit economic development group in Allen County in southeast Kansas for 11 years. He also served as the treasurer for Kelly’s successful 2018 campaign for governor.

“There’s no doubt about it, this is a great day for Kansas,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “As Secretary of Commerce, David has spearheaded efforts to provide critical assistance for small businesses and rebuilt programs within the Department that make Kansas competitive on a global scale when it comes to business recruitment. He is a smart and dynamic leader, and is ready to step up on Day One to help our administration drive our economic recovery and keep Kansans healthy.”

“I’m honored, excited and so very humbled to be Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary working alongside Governor Kelly as she continues to rebuild our state and create a healthier, brighter and more prosperous future for all Kansans,” Lt. Governor Toland said. “I am sincerely grateful for Governor Kelly’s strong, steady quest to keep people safe and healthy and help businesses and our communities recover and move forward. We will continue to work in a bipartisan, collaborative way on Kansas-specific strategies and solutions for the people of Kansas and the future of our state.”

Toland succeeds former lieutenant governor Lynn Rogers. Rogers was appointed treasurer, filling a position left by former treasurer Jake LaTurner’s election to the U.S. House of Representatives.