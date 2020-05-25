Tolling of the Boats to honor sailors

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s called the Silent Service, the sailors far below the surface, serving on submarines.

At Veterans Memorial Park, you’ll find a replica, of an MK-14 Submarine Torpedo, along with the SS Dorado Memorial.

The monument pays tribute to the 52 lives lost on the sub, during WWII.

American submarines were crucial during WWII, and in that war alone, we lost more than 50 submarines and about 3,500 sailors on board.

In their honor, a Tolling of the Boats Ceremony happens on the bank of the Arkansas River, each year.

“It’s important to me, because I served with some of the folks who were at sea on submarines during WWII, and it is just, we have to keep our history,” USSVI Dorado Base Commander Bob Fugit said.

During the Tolling of the Boats, organizers read each sub lost, the names of the crew lost, the date and circumstance of the loss, then they ring the ships bell, before tossing a flower into the Arkansas River.

You can attend the Tolling of the Boats ceremony, it’s held each year on the second Sunday in October.

