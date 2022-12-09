VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — Topeka and Valley Center Schools have released a joint statement following the completion of their investigation after an incident at a boy’s basketball game against Topeka High where Topeka fans allege that some Valley Center students and fans were calling out racist slurs and shouting other insults.

The statement says, after an investigation by both administrations, including collecting statements from attendees and reviewing multiple videos, two students from Valley Center “have received consequences for their behavior.” The district says because of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, they cannot say what consequences the unidentified students received.

The statement goes on to say that both districts “are committed to work together to repair the harm that has been done, and to take actions both separately and together that will lead to positive and productive change with regards to addressing sportsmanship and racism.”

You can read the full statement below.