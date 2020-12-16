Topeka boy making waves in weightlifting with eyes on world records

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka’s 9-year-old Jackson Bo Jensen is on his way to becoming a world record holder. He hits home runs like his namesake – Bo Jackson – and he can already lift at an elite level despite only starting the training this August.

Some things just come easy to people, for young Jackson Bo, it’s a few things.

“For him, it’s so effortless looking,” his dad, Joe Jensen, said.

First, there’s the work in the weight room, Jackson Bo set four Kansas records in powerlifting, putting of the highest marks a 9-year-old boy ever has with ease.

“It feels amazing to lift records and everybody shouts and says good job when you lift it.” Jackson Bo said.

He’s more than doubled the U.S. records for his age unofficially but will make it the real deal next month at nationals. Powerlifting includes bench, squad, and of course his favorite.

“Deadlift. It’s easy, you just have to bend over and pick it up.”

Jackson Bo’s also is a baseball prodigy, he spent time this summer playing in a USSSA All-American team, homers are his specialty. He’s got speed with the power, just like Bo Jackson

“When we were at the All-American tournament, he ran the 60-yard dash in nine seconds flat, which we knew was fast, but at the end of the day, was the fastest kid there in all of America,” Joe Jensen said.

His parents knew early on he was special.

“Well, I’ve been training people and working out with people who are really strong for over 20 years and when he picked up the same amount of weight as his older brother, I was like ‘wait a second,’ and his older brother’s in high school,” Joe Jensen said.

He’s got a chance to do it on the world stage sometime soon, but enjoying childhood is just as important.

“You gotta make time to be a kid still, you have to make time to do kid stuff and go have fun with your friends and do sleepovers and play video games and do all that cool stuff and that way they don’t get burnt out on it,” Joe Jensen said.

And they want to make sure he does it for the love of the game, whatever that game ends up being

“If you can teach a kid to love a sport, and make it fun and make it interesting and make it rewarding, they’re gonna want to do it for the rest of their life,” Joe Jensen added.