Topeka CBD shop opening very first ‘kava bar’ in state of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – CBD American Shaman sells a variety of CBD products, from oils and skincare to candy and edibles. Now, the company is adding kava cocktails and slushies to that list.

The Topeka CBD shop announced the opening of the very first “kava bar” in the state will be June 11, 2021.

“Kava has a soothing relaxing feeling,” said Jason Todack, owner of Topeka’s CBD American Shaman. “It’s a better alternative to a Friday, Saturday night out, than doing shots, and driving home drunk.”

Kava is a popular social drink in the South Pacific, used during celebrations, known to promote relaxation. Customers of Topeka’s new “kava bar” must be 18 years or older to consume the product.

The bar will feature slushies and mixed drinks with different forms of CBD, which is usually used to de-stress or address anxiety, as well as kava, which comes in a variety of flavors.

“The slushy machine is just going to make different drinks in the back made out of Kava Kava. Apple pie is probably going to be one of our better ones, Orange Julius, Strawberry Daquiri, Pina Colada.”

The store’s products are water-soluble, and use nanotechnology, which allows it to absorb faster into the body, and speeds up the effects.

From noon to 7 p.m., the store will operate as usual, selling products for customers to purchase and take home. But when the clock strikes seven, the kava bar will open, complete with local bands and D.J.s set to perform. It’s all to create a “dance-festival-like” atmosphere, according to Todack.

He said his passion for live music and the pandemic inspired him to find new ways to bring life back to his community.

“Laser lights, loud music, dancing, and having a lot of fun,” said Todack. “Wanting to listen to live music, honestly is one of the things that affected me the most. It’s all going to be mixed drinks and music.”

The bar is set to host its grand opening on June 11. The company’s Topeka location will be the first to host a non-alcoholic kava bar in the state. Todack said they have plans to expand the idea to other locations in the future.