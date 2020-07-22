Topeka City Council bans use of police no-knock warrants

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Topeka City Council has banned the use of no-knock warrants by law enforcement in the city.

The Capital-Journal reports that the council voted 8-to-1 Tuesday night to adopt the ordinance banning the controversial practice.

Police Chief Bill Cochran has said this department already had a policy of not allowing no-knock warrants before the ban was made local law.

Councilwoman Christina Valdivia-Alcala was the only member to vote against the measure.

She said while she opposes the use of no-knock warrants, she doesn’t trust the city’s police auditor to offer an independent review of possible violations because he answers to the city manager.

