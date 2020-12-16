Topeka council bans discrimination against LGBTQ persons

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Topeka City Council has voted to ban discrimination based on gender identity, sexual orientation and veteran status.

The council on Tuesday unanimously approved banning discrimination for LGBTQ and veterans in work, housing and public accommodations.

A first offense carries a possible $1,000 fine and six months in jail. A second offense carries a possible $2,500 fine and a year in jail.  

The ordinance also was updated to prevent discrimination through telecommunication devices, which includes harassment over social media.

