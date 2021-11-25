Topeka High mourns loss of teacher found unresponsive

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka teacher has died after he was found unresponsive in his classroom. WIBW reports that emergency responders were called to Topeka High School just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

They rushed 40-year-old John Keller to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

In an email sent to parents, Principal Rebecca Morrisey confirmed the situation and said the family had requested privacy.

The district indicated a mental health team would be available to students in need once they return from holiday break.

