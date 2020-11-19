Topeka hotel, homes evacuated following a grass fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several homes and a hotel had to evacuate following a grass fire early Thursday morning in Topeka.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to the area of S.W. 17th and S.W. Arrowhead Road just after 3 a.m.

The department had police units evacuate Homewood Suites Hotel along with homes on S.W. Cheyenne Hills Rd. from S.W. Drury Ln. to S.W. Village Dr. Guests at the hotel were allowed to return after about 45 minutes.

The fire was extinguished and declared under control shortly after by 5 a.m. No structures were damaged, and all those evacuated were allowed to return to their homes just after 5 a.m.