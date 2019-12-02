Topeka man dies from injuries sustained in fire at nursing facility

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Fire officials say a 64-year-old man injured in a fire at a Topeka nursing facility has died.

Topeka Fire Marshal Mike Martin said Alvie McCluskey was injured in the fire at Rose Villa on Saturday. His death was announced Monday.

Martin said in a news release that fire crews arriving at the building found smoke in the hallways. Nursing staff led firefighters to McCluskey, who was taken to a Topeka hospital.

The blaze was contained to the room where it started and was out when firefighters arrived.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports a preliminary investigation indicated the fire was accidental and likely caused by careless use of smoking materials.

The building was not damaged.

Martin said smoke detectors in the building worked as designed.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories