TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Police in Topeka say foul play is not suspected after a man was found dead among recycling materials at a landfill.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the body of 62-year-old Paul A. Vigil of Topeka was discovered by employees Monday morning inside a building at Rolling Meadows Landfill. Police did not disclose the cause of death.
A police spokeswoman said the death did not occur at the landfill but did not elaborate.
The landfill is outside of Topeka city limits.
LATEST STORIES:
- World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic
- UPDATE: Everything we know about the 31 coronavirus deaths in the U.S.
- Chick-fil-A to start selling bottled sauces at grocery stores
- Great Bend police looking for two men in connection to shooting
- Topeka man found dead among recycling materials