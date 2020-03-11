Topeka man found dead among recycling materials

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Police in Topeka say foul play is not suspected after a man was found dead among recycling materials at a landfill.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the body of 62-year-old Paul A. Vigil of Topeka was discovered by employees Monday morning inside a building at Rolling Meadows Landfill. Police did not disclose the cause of death.

A police spokeswoman said the death did not occur at the landfill but did not elaborate.

The landfill is outside of Topeka city limits.

LATEST STORIES: