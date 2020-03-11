Topeka man found dead among recycling materials

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Police in Topeka say foul play is not suspected after a man was found dead among recycling materials at a landfill.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the body of 62-year-old Paul A. Vigil of Topeka was discovered by employees Monday morning inside a building at Rolling Meadows Landfill. Police did not disclose the cause of death.

A police spokeswoman said the death did not occur at the landfill but did not elaborate.

The landfill is outside of Topeka city limits.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories