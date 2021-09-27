Topeka man found dead in house fire ruled to be arson

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Topeka Fire Department calls a Sunday morning fire where a man was found dead arson. Police identified him as Palmer S. Thompson, 29, of Topeka.

Just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Topeka fire crews were called out by concerned neighbors to the 300 block of NE Spruce Lane to a house fire.

A press release issued Monday morning said a preliminary investigation indicates the fire was intentionally set.

Alan Stahl, a spokesperson for the fire department, said when the first firefighter walked into the house, he immediately fell through the floor and basement. It then became a “Mayday” situation, which focuses on recovering a lost or injured firefighter.

After recovering the firefighter from the basement, crews began fighting the fire defensively, meaning outside the home.

Investigators estimated the dollar loss at $121,540.

More details of the fire will emerge as the investigation continues. Anyone with information about this fire is asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9500 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

