Topeka man gets nearly 4 years in prison for ID theft scheme

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, KAN. (AP) — A Topeka man has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for stealing more than $47,000 in an identity theft scheme.

Federal prosecutors for Kansas say 42-year-old Joseph Adams was sentenced Monday to 46 months in federal prison after pleading guilty earlier to one count of aggravated identity theft and one count of conspiring to commit bank and wire fraud.

In his plea, Adams admitted that he and another person obtained stolen mail containing checks and information on victims’ identities, then used a software program to make counterfeit checks and identification cards.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories