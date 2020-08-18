Topeka man gets nearly 4 years in prison for ID theft scheme

TOPEKA, KAN. (AP) — A Topeka man has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for stealing more than $47,000 in an identity theft scheme.

Federal prosecutors for Kansas say 42-year-old Joseph Adams was sentenced Monday to 46 months in federal prison after pleading guilty earlier to one count of aggravated identity theft and one count of conspiring to commit bank and wire fraud.

In his plea, Adams admitted that he and another person obtained stolen mail containing checks and information on victims’ identities, then used a software program to make counterfeit checks and identification cards.

