Topeka man killed in shootout with officers

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Topeka say a man has died in a shootout with officers following a highway chase early Monday.

Topeka police say the incident began late Sunday night when a 911 caller in Shawnee County reported a domestic threat involving a Topeka man.

Responding deputies later stopped a car with the suspect inside.

Police say the deputies tried to negotiate with the man, later identified as 49-year-old Joseph Howell, but he displayed a gun and fired at least two shots, then fled in the car.

Police say deputies forced Howell’s car off the road following a brief chase, and gunfire was exchanged around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Howell was later pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

