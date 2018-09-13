Topeka man posts angry Facebook video encounter with Topeka Police Department

Topeka police say they are trying to clear up some confusion after a local man's video cell phone started circulating social media. David Reynolds of Topeka posted the video on his Facebook page. He says he heard a banging on his door, and when he asked who was there -- no one answered. Moments later, he says officers with the Topeka Police Department broke down his door armed with rifles.

David says the officers didn't have a search warrant. Topeka police issued a response to the video. On its Facebook page the TPD said the department got a call about a “domestic incident” at Reynold’s home.

Police say the officers broke down the door -- after someone at the home answered it -- but "slammed it shut again.” The department says according to its policy, if officers have a reason to believe someone is in danger, they do not need a warrant to enter a home.